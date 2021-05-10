CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander launched in India; prices start at Rs 16.98 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    927 Views
    BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander launched in India; prices start at Rs 16.98 lakh

    - The updated Isuzu D-Max range is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine

    - The model is available in four variants

    Isuzu Motor India has launched the BS6-compliant D-Max range in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). The model is available in four variants that include D-Max Hi-Lander, D-Max V-Cross Z 2WD AT, D-Max V-Cross Z 4WD MT, and D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD AT.

    Under the hood of the updated Isuzu D-Max range is a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine that replaces the 2.5-litre motor from the outgoing model. The new engine is tuned to produce 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. The D-Max range is available with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

    The BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross features bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, side steps, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, shift-on-fly 4WD system, cruise control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. 

    Feature highlights of the BS6 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander include halogen headlamps, black ORVMs, and steel wheels with wheel covers. Compared to the higher variants, the model misses out on alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rails, chrome inserts, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6-compliant Isuzu D-Max range (all prices, ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu):

    D-Max Hi-Lander: Rs 16.98 lakh

    D-Max V-Cross Z 2WD AT: Rs 19.98 lakh

    D-Max V-Cross Z 4WD MT: Rs 20.98 lakh

    D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD AT: Rs 24.49 lakh

    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Image
    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6
    ₹ 18.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta to get revised feature list soon; details leaked

    Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander launched in India; prices start at Rs 16.98 lakh