BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander launched in India; prices start at Rs 16.98 lakh

- The updated Isuzu D-Max range is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine

- The model is available in four variants

Isuzu Motor India has launched the BS6-compliant D-Max range in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). The model is available in four variants that include D-Max Hi-Lander, D-Max V-Cross Z 2WD AT, D-Max V-Cross Z 4WD MT, and D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD AT.

Under the hood of the updated Isuzu D-Max range is a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine that replaces the 2.5-litre motor from the outgoing model. The new engine is tuned to produce 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. The D-Max range is available with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

The BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross features bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, side steps, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, shift-on-fly 4WD system, cruise control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera.

Feature highlights of the BS6 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander include halogen headlamps, black ORVMs, and steel wheels with wheel covers. Compared to the higher variants, the model misses out on alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rails, chrome inserts, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6-compliant Isuzu D-Max range (all prices, ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu):

D-Max Hi-Lander: Rs 16.98 lakh

D-Max V-Cross Z 2WD AT: Rs 19.98 lakh

D-Max V-Cross Z 4WD MT: Rs 20.98 lakh

D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige 4WD AT: Rs 24.49 lakh