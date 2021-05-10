CarWale
    BS6 Isuzu MU-X launched in India at Rs 33.23 lakh

    Jay Shah

    BS6 Isuzu MU-X launched in India at Rs 33.23 lakh

    - Powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine

    - Offered with a six-speed automatic transmission only

    Isuzu Motor India has launched the updated BS6 version of the MU-X SUV in India with a starting price of Rs 33.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). The flagship SUV from the Japanese carmaker can be had in two variants – the 4x2 AT and 4X4 AT. 

    The MU-X is powered by a 1.9-litre oil burner engine with an output of 161bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. It can be had with either a 4x2 or a 4x4 configuration; both coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. The 4x4 trim also gets a ‘shift-on-the-fly’ select dial for a better off-road driving experience. 

    The exterior silhouette of the MU-X remains the same as the previous model with a thick chrome front grille flanked with bi-LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Other exterior highlights include roof rails, 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels with protruding wheel arches, and split tail lamps. 

    On the inside, the SUV gets soft leather upholstery for all three rows. For added convenience, both the second and third-row seats get one-touch split and fold function. It features a twin dashboard design with an analogue-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, and push start/stop button. The safety list includes ABS with EBD, traction control, six airbags, and ISOFIX anchorage points as standard. 

    With the 1.9-litre diesel engine being the only change in the MU-X, it will have to compete against the segment giants like the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the MG Gloster with its dated looks and limited features. 

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6-compliant Isuzu MU-X (all prices, ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu):

    MU-X 4X2 Automatic - Rs 33,23,000 

    MU-X 4X4 Automatic - Rs 35,19,000

    Isuzu MU-X
    ₹ 33.23 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
