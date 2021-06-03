Top-five cars sold in India in May 2021

- Hyundai Creta emerges as the bestselling vehicle in the country in May 2021

- Maruti Suzuki witnesses 50 per cent drop in production due to bi-annual maintenance shutdown in May 2021

- Kia India emerges as the fourth bestselling brand last month with just a three-product line-up

Maruti Suzuki models have been dominating the top-five list of bestsellers in the country for a while now. However, this time around, the top-five list includes three non-Maruti Suzuki models. Read below to learn more about the top-five car models sold in India in May 2021.

Hyundai Creta

The country’s bestselling SUV, Hyundai Creta, has now emerged as the bestselling vehicle in the country in May 2021. Hyundai Creta registered 7,527-unit sales in India last month. Moreover, the company has witnessed 134 per cent growth in sales last month as compared to the same period last year with 3,212-unit sales. Recently, the India-bound Hyundai Creta facelift was spied testing. To learn more about it, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift was a consecutive bestseller in the country until it was outsold by Hyundai Creta in May 2021. One of the main reasons behind the drop in sale is attributed to 50 per cent drop in production as the company had announced a bi-annual maintenance shutdown from 1 May to 9 May, which was later extended to 16 May. Owing to limited dispatches, Maruti Suzuki Swift registered 7,005-unit sales in India last month.

Kia Sonet

South Korean car manufacturer, Kia has emerged as the fourth bestselling brand in the country in May 2021. With just a three product line-up, the company has registered cumulative sales of 11,050 units and has also secured a 10.7 per cent market share in May 2021. Of the total sales, 6,627 units are from the Kia Sonet alone. Kia’s sub-four metre SUV, the Sonet has emerged as the third bestselling model in the country last month.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has lost the third position by mere 188 units. The country’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors sold 6,439 units of the Nexon in India in May 2021. The company recently updated the Nexon line-up with a set of new feature updates. The updated Nexon with new alloy wheels has started arriving at the dealerships, to learn more about it, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire holds the fifth rank with 5,819-unit sales in the country in May 2021. Interestingly, despite limited dispatches last month, Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the only sedan to rank in the top-10 list in May 2021. Moreover, the Dzire continues to retain its position as a bestseller in its segment for a while now.