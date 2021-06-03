BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition launched: Now in pictures

Earlier this week, BMW India launched the X7 Shadow Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom, all India). Compared to the standard version, the limited edition model features updates to the exterior design, new upholstery, and feature additions. We take a look at the X7 Dark Shadow Edition in our detailed image gallery.

The most significant change to the BMW X7 Shadow Edition compared to the vanilla X7 is the BMW Individual Metallic Frozen Arctic Grey colour scheme.

The chrome elements on the regular BMW X7 get a black chrome finish all around on this limited edition model, including parts such as the grille and air intakes up-front.

On either side, the black chrome treatment is carried out on the B-pillar and C-pillar, ORVMs, and the window frames.

The X7 Dark Shadow Edition, which is limited to just 500 units across the world, rides on 22-inch M-light V-spoke alloy wheels finished in a shade of Jet-black matte.

At the rear, the SAV, as BMW likes to call it, features an M-Sports exhaust system with black chrome surrounds.

Inside, the 2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition features a Full Merino leather in a dual-tone theme of Night Blue and Black.

The Black Merino leather treatment is also carried over to the lower section of the instrument panel and on the front back-rests.

In the centre console area, the design of the new BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition is underscored by means of BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Piano Black finish bearing the Dark Shadow Edition logo.

Elsewhere, the model comes equipped with features such as a panoramic sunroof, massage function for the front seats, HUD, five-zone climate control, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound system, and the rear entertainment professional package.