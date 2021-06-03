CarWale
    BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition launched: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    729 Views
    Earlier this week, BMW India launched the X7 Shadow Edition in the country, with prices starting at Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom, all India). Compared to the standard version, the limited edition model features updates to the exterior design, new upholstery, and feature additions. We take a look at the X7 Dark Shadow Edition in our detailed image gallery.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The most significant change to the BMW X7 Shadow Edition compared to the vanilla X7 is the BMW Individual Metallic Frozen Arctic Grey colour scheme.

    Front View

    The chrome elements on the regular BMW X7 get a black chrome finish all around on this limited edition model, including parts such as the grille and air intakes up-front.

    Left Side View

    On either side, the black chrome treatment is carried out on the B-pillar and C-pillar, ORVMs, and the window frames.

    BMW X7 Wheel

    The X7 Dark Shadow Edition, which is limited to just 500 units across the world, rides on 22-inch M-light V-spoke alloy wheels finished in a shade of Jet-black matte.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the SAV, as BMW likes to call it, features an M-Sports exhaust system with black chrome surrounds.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the 2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition features a Full Merino leather in a dual-tone theme of Night Blue and Black.

    Second Row Seats

    The Black Merino leather treatment is also carried over to the lower section of the instrument panel and on the front back-rests.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    In the centre console area, the design of the new BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition is underscored by means of BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Piano Black finish bearing the Dark Shadow Edition logo.

    Front Left Door Pad

    Elsewhere, the model comes equipped with features such as a panoramic sunroof, massage function for the front seats, HUD, five-zone climate control, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound system, and the rear entertainment professional package.

    BMW X7 Image
    BMW X7
    ₹ 95.84 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
     Next 
