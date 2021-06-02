CarWale
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder - What to expect

    Ninad Ambre

    Introduction

    Lamborghini India is all set to launch the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder in our market next week. This supercar was launched in the international market last year, and here is all that we can expect from it.

    Biggest USP

    The most interesting change that differentiates it from its coupe version is its soft-top. It can be lowered in just 17 seconds and at speeds up to 50kmph. The car still gets a rear windscreen that can be raised and lowered independently with the functioning of the roof.

    Exterior and Interior

    This new Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is based on the RWD Coupe. And compared to the AWD version, this has a revised front splitter and a restyled rear bumper with a new rear diffuser. The cabin and equipment however remain the same. Also, due to the addition of the open-close roof mechanism, this car weighs 120 kg more than the coupe.

    Powertrain

    Like its coupe sibling, the convertible Spyder is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 petrol engine with outright power pegged at 602bhp and 560Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Although, what will interest most is that Lamborghini claims a 0-100kmph sprint time of 3.5 seconds for this, and a top speed of 324kmph!

    Timeline and Pricing

    Lamborghini will launch this Huracan Evo RWD Spyder in India on June 8, 2021. It’s worth noting that the Huracan Evo RWD Coupe was launched at Rs 3.22 crore (ex-showroom) last year, hinting that we can expect the carmaker to ask for quite a premium over this pricing.

    Lamborghini Huracan
    ₹ 3.22 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
