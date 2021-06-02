CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor India sells 1,016 units in May 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,072 Views
    MG Motor India sells 1,016 units in May 2021

    - MG attributed low car sales last month to the lockdown and semiconductor shortage

    - The company has been working on various social causes as well

    MG Motor India has sold 1,016 units in the month of May 2021. The company added that the production level at the company’s plant in Halol, Gujarat remained impacted due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.

    Morris Garages has attributed the lower number of sales to the lockdown that is in place across various regions in the country. The vehicle production during the month was impacted due to a shutdown to divert oxygen for medical use. Additionally, supply chain constraints impacted production as suppliers remained closed during the lockdown in May. The retail business was severely impacted with almost all markets remaining shut during the lockdown for the most part of the month of May 2021.

    Meanwhile, the carmaker has undertaken various causes, such as facilitating the increase in the production of oxygen, details of which are available here. The brand recently deployed 100 Hector ambulances in Nagpur, and you can read all about it here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “In these times, our efforts continue to be directed towards keeping people safe and maximising service to the community. The continued lockdown in some states in June 2021 indicates that part shortage will continue to hamper overall production next month. Based on the booking trend, we are hopeful of an uptrend in June.”

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 13.18 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder - What to expect
     Next 
    BMW iX breaks cover in production guise

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 13.18 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.54 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.15 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.78 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India sells 1,016 units in May 2021