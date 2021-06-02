MG Motor India sells 1,016 units in May 2021

- MG attributed low car sales last month to the lockdown and semiconductor shortage

- The company has been working on various social causes as well

MG Motor India has sold 1,016 units in the month of May 2021. The company added that the production level at the company’s plant in Halol, Gujarat remained impacted due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.

Morris Garages has attributed the lower number of sales to the lockdown that is in place across various regions in the country. The vehicle production during the month was impacted due to a shutdown to divert oxygen for medical use. Additionally, supply chain constraints impacted production as suppliers remained closed during the lockdown in May. The retail business was severely impacted with almost all markets remaining shut during the lockdown for the most part of the month of May 2021.

Meanwhile, the carmaker has undertaken various causes, such as facilitating the increase in the production of oxygen, details of which are available here. The brand recently deployed 100 Hector ambulances in Nagpur, and you can read all about it here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “In these times, our efforts continue to be directed towards keeping people safe and maximising service to the community. The continued lockdown in some states in June 2021 indicates that part shortage will continue to hamper overall production next month. Based on the booking trend, we are hopeful of an uptrend in June.”