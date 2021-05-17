CarWale
    MG Motor India and PayTM to deploy 100 Hector ambulances in Nagpur for COVID-19 patients

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    305 Views
    - MG Motor India has already delivered eight units of the Hector ambulance in Nagpur and Vidharba

    -  Earlier this year, the brand donated five units of the model to a hospital in Nagpur

    MG Motor India and Paytm will be providing 100 units of the Hector ambulance in Nagpur and VIdharba. The move comes after Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, requested the same for the aforementioned regions. The company has immediately delivered eight units of the ambulance to Nagpur local authorities upon the appeal by the minister, while the remaining units will be provided at the earliest.

    Earlier in March, MG Motor India donated five units of retrofitted Hector ambulance to Nagpur’s Nangia Specialty Hospital. Nangia Hospital and the carmaker came forward to offer ambulance services for catering to the high demand during the second wave. The ambulance services were offered exclusively to COVID-19 patients living in Nagpur.

    The Hector ambulances are custom-built by MG engineers at its Halol plant. They come equipped with a medicine cabinet with a five-parameter monitor, an auto-loading stretcher, ventilator, an oxygen supply system, an alternate power backup (invertor) with additional sockets, a siren, a lightbar, and a fire extinguisher. MG has previously donated Hector ambulances to GMERS Hospital in Vadodara and CHC Hospital in Halol.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “We are extremely proud that the minister has called for our support at this critical time. We have immediately deposited eight of the 100 requested Hector ambulance units.”

    Ford patents a new system to display in-car advertisements

