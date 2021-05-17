MG Motor and Devnandan Gases alliance boost medical oxygen supply by 31 per cent

- An average of 47 cylinders produced in an hour

- Further aims to increase the supply to 50 per cent

MG Motor India had announced its alliance with Devnandan Gases Pvt. Ltd. on 21 April, 2021 to enhance the production of medical oxygen in the country. The collaboration also achieved a 15.2 per cent increase in the production volume in just a week’s time, details of which can be read here. Now, the partnership has boosted the supply by 31 per cent within a month’s time.

The average daily production of oxygen has boosted from 6,056 cubic metre to 7,925 cubic metre. The additional 1,869cubic metre (30.9 per cent) oxygen produced helps fill 267 more cylinders of seven cubic metre capacity. On an hourly scale, the average hourly production has grown from 36 cylinders to 47 cylinders.

To aid the fight against Covid-19, MG has also joined hands with Paytm to provide 100 units of Hector ambulances in the Nagpur and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra, details of which can be read here. These ambulances are equipped with an auto-loading stretcher, ventilator, an oxygen supply system, a siren, a fire extinguisher, and a medicine cabinet with a five-parameter monitor.