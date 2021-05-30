India-bound Hyundai Creta facelift begins testing

- 2022 Hyundai Creta features an updated fascia

- The model is expected to arrive at Indian shores sometime next year

Hyundai launched the second-generation Creta in India back in March 2020. The company has now begun working on the mid-life facelift of the model, spy images of which have surfaced from the streets of South Korea.

As seen in the spy images, the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift is heavily wrapped in camouflage, not divulging many details. A closer look at the fascia reveals that the model will gets a revised set of split headlamps and a new grille that could be based on the new design language from the brand. The side profile also wears a new set of alloy wheels, and the rear profile, although hidden, is expected to get a redesigned bumper, while a refreshed set of tail lights cannot be ruled out either.

Details regarding the changes to the interior of the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift remain unknown at the moment, although the model is likely to get revised upholstery and a few new features. Under the hood, the India-spec Creta facelift, which could arrive sometime next year, is expected to carry on with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Stay tuned for updates.