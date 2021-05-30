CarWale
    MG Motor India joins hands with Attero for recycling EV batteries in India

    Jay Shah

    - Partnership aimed to recycle EV batteries

    - Targeted to minimise the carbon footprint of ZS EV users 

    MG Motor India has partnered with Attero for the recycling of EV batteries in India. The collaboration is aimed at reusing and recycling the Li-ion batteries of electric vehicles in India after the end of their life cycle. Attero is India’s electronic asset management company and clean-tech provider and conducts its battery end-of-use management in the country. 

    In February 2021, MG launched the updated ZS EV. The SUV now gets an increased ground clearance of 177mm and a revised aspect ratio of 55mm for the 17-inch alloy wheels. On the powertrain front, the 44.5 kWh battery pack has been tweaked to give an increased claimed range of 419km. The power output remains unchanged at 141bhp and 350Nm of torque.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have been continuously working on expanding the ecosystem in the EV space, as one of the first entrants in the segment. The partnership with Attero gives our customers more confidence with respect to the battery’s end-of-life usage. The move will assist in responsible recycling and will further minimise the carbon footprint of ZS EV users while supporting the local economy.”

    Nitin Gupta, Attero’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We believe in sustainable approaches as we are committed to the ‘Clean India, Green India’ vision. More people are purchasing EVs due to environmental concerns and are readily driving the adoption. At Attero, we are today enabling India to innovate more and disrupt the global paradigm while generating minimal e-waste, wherein we hold more than 30 global patents for our recycling technologies. We are delighted to join hands with MG and feel that Attero is the best match to the high-performance batteries provided in its vehicles.”

