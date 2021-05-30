CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300, Bolero, and Scorpio register strong sales in Q4 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Bolero and Scorpio have a waiting period of six to eight weeks

    - XUV300 bookings witness over 90 per cent growth in H2 FY21

    Mahindra is crystal clear on continuing its streak with new SUVs. Even the existing models have won several laurels for the automaker. The Thar recently crossed the 55,000 bookings milestone with 47 per cent of them being automatic variants, more details of which can be read here.

    The XUV300 is the carmaker’s offering for the compact SUV segment and it has managed to garner over 6,000 bookings per month in H2 of FY2021. Over 48 per cent of the reservations made were for petrol variants. Presently, the SUV commands a waiting period of more than 12 weeks. The XUV300 is available with a choice of 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former makes 109bhp/200Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 115bhp/300Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit can be had with both the guises and you can read our first-drive review of the XUV300 here.

    Meanwhile, the Bolero and the Scorpio have logged more than 10,000-units of combined monthly sales in the fourth quarter with a waiting period of six to eight weeks. Mahindra is also working on the new generation of the Scorpio codenamed Z101 and is likely to be introduced by the end of this year or later in 2022. For more details on the upcoming Scorpio, click here.

    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 12.12 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    India-bound Hyundai Creta facelift begins testing

