    Hyundai Bayon to be unveiled globally on 2 March

    Jay Shah

    21,443 Views
    - Will be the smallest SUV in the brand’s lineup

    - To be introduced initially for the European markets

    Hyundai will be taking the covers off its baby SUV, Bayon tomorrow.  It will reportedly be the carmaker’s smallest and most affordable SUV offering and will be introduced initially for the European markets. 

    Last month, the leaked images of the mini SUV had surfaced on the internet, details of which can be read here. Based on the pictures, the front fascia of the Bayon will feature a single-piece grille with split LED lights. The bumper will hold the triangular-shaped LED headlights while the LED DRLs will take their place on either side of the bonnet line. The rear profile is likely to have raised arrow-shaped LED taillamps and an LED stripe running across the boot line. The dual-tone rear bumpers will house the reflectors as well as the number plate slot.

    The details as to the cabin of the Bayon are limited at the moment. However, based on the latest design language of the brand, we expect it to have an all-black theme, floating touchscreen infotainment system, four-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, dashboard integrated aircon vents, and an analogue instrument cluster with MID. 

    The Bayon will be placed below the Kona, Tucson, Nexo, and Santa Fe in the company’s SUV portfolio. It is unlikely that the Bayon will be introduced to the Indian market as we already have the Venue which is one of the highest-selling models for the South-Korean car manufacturer in the country.    

