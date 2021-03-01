Tata HBX mini SUV launch confirmed for 2021

- Likely to be called the ‘Hornbill’

- Could be offered with the 1.2-litre petrol engine with an AMT unit

Tata Motors is well on track when it comes to new car launches. The Indian car manufacturer started off the new year with the launch of the Altroz iTurbo variant, followed by the limited-edition Tiago, and the all-new Safari flagship SUV. To make its presence felt more in the compact cars segment, Tata has confirmed that it will launch its micro SUV, HBX (codenamed) in the current year.

Previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the HBX draws its design and styling cues from its bigger brother, the Harrier. It will feature the split headlamp setup, tri-arrow design for the front grille, floating roof design, raised rear door handles, and a rear wiper. The prototype model of the HBX has been spotted several times, details of which can be read here.

On the inside, the HBX will likely feature an all-black cabin with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system placed above the aircon vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, and push start-stop button function. You can see and read more about the interior of the upcoming Tata HBX, here.

The powertrain on the HBX is expected to be carried forward from the current lineup of the carmaker. The test mules have also been spied with an AMT unit which will mostly make it to the production-spec version of the HBX. When launched later in the year, the HBX could be christened as the ‘Hornbill’ and it will lock horns against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.