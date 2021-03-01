CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor and Tata Power set up first 50kW superfast EV charging station at Chennai

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    911 Views
    MG Motor and Tata Power set up first 50kW superfast EV charging station at Chennai

    - Can be accessed by all owners with CCS-fast charging enabled EVs

    - Capable of charging the MG ZS EV up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes

    MG Motor India’s association with Tata Power has inaugurated yet another 50kW Superfast public EV charging station in the country; this time at the former’s showroom at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The installed charging station is a part of the alliance’s initiative to set up 50 kW and 60 kW DC superfast charging stations across the country. 

    So far, the carmaker has managed to install 22 superfast charging stations across 17 cities in the country. Presently, MG has established the charging infrastructure in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Cochin, Coimbatore, and Mangalore. The charging station is open for all-electric vehicles enabled with CCS fast-charging standards. It can fill up 80 per cent of the MG ZS EV’s battery in just 50 minutes.

    Speaking on the deployment, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, At MG, we are building a CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) ecosystem aimed at meeting the future requirements of the country. Furthering our commitment to creating a five-way charging infrastructure for our customers, the new stations will further augment the public and highway charging infrastructure. We are confident that the new EV charging station will go a long way in creating a sustainable, tech-driven future of the city.”

    Rajesh Naik, Chief - Tata Power New Business Services, said, 'We are thrilled to continue our strengthened association with MG Motor India by deploying the Chennai charging station. We will continue to provide a seamless charging experience to our customers. We wish to build a decent ecosystem for our potential EV customers in the future thereby, promoting the adoption of such green mobility solutions.'

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 13.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • MG
    • Nexon EV
    • Tata Nexon EV
    • ZS EV
    • MG ZS EV
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Bayon to be unveiled globally on 2 March
     Next 
    Spec comparison: Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Nissan Magnite Vs Renault Kiger

    Fetured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 9th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 14.70 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndFEB
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.85 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.14 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.38 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.43 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.08 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor and Tata Power set up first 50kW superfast EV charging station at Chennai