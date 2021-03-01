MG Motor and Tata Power set up first 50kW superfast EV charging station at Chennai

- Can be accessed by all owners with CCS-fast charging enabled EVs

- Capable of charging the MG ZS EV up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes

MG Motor India’s association with Tata Power has inaugurated yet another 50kW Superfast public EV charging station in the country; this time at the former’s showroom at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The installed charging station is a part of the alliance’s initiative to set up 50 kW and 60 kW DC superfast charging stations across the country.

So far, the carmaker has managed to install 22 superfast charging stations across 17 cities in the country. Presently, MG has established the charging infrastructure in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Cochin, Coimbatore, and Mangalore. The charging station is open for all-electric vehicles enabled with CCS fast-charging standards. It can fill up 80 per cent of the MG ZS EV’s battery in just 50 minutes.

Speaking on the deployment, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are building a CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) ecosystem aimed at meeting the future requirements of the country. Furthering our commitment to creating a five-way charging infrastructure for our customers, the new stations will further augment the public and highway charging infrastructure. We are confident that the new EV charging station will go a long way in creating a sustainable, tech-driven future of the city.”

Rajesh Naik, Chief - Tata Power New Business Services, said, 'We are thrilled to continue our strengthened association with MG Motor India by deploying the Chennai charging station. We will continue to provide a seamless charging experience to our customers. We wish to build a decent ecosystem for our potential EV customers in the future thereby, promoting the adoption of such green mobility solutions.'