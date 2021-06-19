Hyundai Alcazar’s upgraded Bluelink system to be offered in the Creta soon

-Additional features across all categories

-Alcazar gets over the air updates

The Hyundai Creta will get the upgrades that the Alcazar’s Bluelink system sports later this year. This includes additional features, voice commands and over the air updates. The first car to sport this new system was the i20 hatchback that was launched towards the end of last year.

Over the Creta’s Bluelink system, the Alcazar gets the following features:

Remote seat ventilation activation

Remote air purifier activation

Dial by name

Maps where am I function

Cricket and football updates

Voice-activated driver's side window open function

Voice control for changing air direction

OTA navigation update

Hyundai has launched its Alcazar seven-seat SUV in India with prices starting at Rs 16.30 lakh (introductory all-India ex-showroom). It is being offered in eight colours, six variants and with two engine and gearbox options. Hyundai is currently offering Bluelink free for three years for its range from the Venue and upwards.