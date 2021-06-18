Spec comparison: Hyundai Alcazar Vs MG Hector Plus

The strong demand for SUVs in India has encouraged Hyundai to mark its debut in the seven-seater segment with the launch of the Alcazar SUV. Until now, MG Hector Plus has been enjoying all the attention without much of direct competition. The newly launched Hyundai Alcazar emerges as a strong competitor to the Hector Plus from MG Motor. Read below to learn more about the key differences.

Exterior

Hyundai Alcazar borrows some of styling elements from the Creta, especially the fascia. The Alcazar features low set of headlamps with LED DRLs which is flanked by a premium chrome grille. The vehicle features new fog lamps and indicators to distinguish it from the Creta. As for sides, the SUV is highlighted by extended length, thicker D-Pillar, extended wheel arches, and 18-inch wheels with diamond cut pattern in the top-spec version (a first for any Hyundai model in India). As for the rear, the Alcazar features a conventional rectangular taillamp design with a large chrome strip that connects both ends. To complete the SUV character the vehicle gets faux bash plate and a spoiler at the rear. The SUV is available in both single tone and dual-tone colour options.

MG introduced the updated Hector and the Hector Plus in India earlier this year. Visually, the vehicle features a new thermos-pressed chrome grille which replaces the large blacked out grille from its predecessor. The vehicle rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels in Smart and Sharp variants. As for the rear, the vehicle gets a glossy black tailgate garnish between the LED tail lamp. Moreover, the vehicle is also available in dual-tone colour option with a black roof.

Interior

The Alcazar is available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. The vehicle gets premium dual-tone cognac brown interior, 64-colour ambient lighting, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Depending on the variant, the Alcazar offers an eight speaker Bose premium sound system and eight-way adjustable power driver seat. Other standard convenience features include fully automatic temperature control, electric ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps and more. Both the six-seat and seven-seat versions get one-touch tip and tumble function in the second row.

The 2021 Hector Plus does not get any considerable layout changes as compared to its predecessor. The vehicle gets a new dual-tone champagne and black colour combination and a large signature 10.4-inch vertically stacked touchscreen with i-SMART system that offers industry-first Hinglish voice commands. The softer materials offer a good fit and finish, while the large windows and relatively thin pillars continue to offer a commanding driving position.

Engine

The Alcazar is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre MPi engine produces 157bhp at 6,500rpm and 191Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The petrol six-speed manual transmission returns a fuel efficiency figure of 14.5kmpl, while the six-speed automatic variant returns 14.2kmpl. The 1.5-litre CRDi engine generates 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm. The six-speed manual version returns 20.4kmpl, while the six-speed automatic variant returns 18.1kmpl.

Under the hood, the MG Hector Plus can be had in both petrol and diesel engine option. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 139bhp at 5,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,600 to 3,600rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual, DCT, and CVT option. The petrol hybrid variant is powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with a 48V hybrid system to deliver better fuel efficiency figures. The power figures for the hybrid variant are identical to the regular petrol engine. The 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine produces 165bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750 to 2,500rpm. This engine gets a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Conclusion

Both the SUVs are rich in features and offer the latest convenience features. The Alcazar has a powerful petrol engine while Hector Plus has an upper hand with a powerful diesel engine option. The Alcazar fairs marginally better in terms safety equipment while the Hector Plus offers internet connectivity option. Therefore, depending on individual requirement potential customer can opt for either of them.