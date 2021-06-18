CarWale
    Hyundai Alcazar launched: Why should you buy?

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,319 Views
    Hyundai has finally marked its debut in the seven-seater SUV space with the launch of the Alcazar. The vehicle is available in three variants – Prestige, Platinum, and Signature at prices starting from Rs 16,30,300. The newly launched SUV can be had in either six-seat or seven-seat layout options. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the Alcazar. 

    What’s good about it?

    The Alcazar offers the best-in-segment wheelbase of 2,760mm thereby offering more space for all row occupants. The other best-in-segment features include 64-colour ambient lighting, an eight-way power driver seat, second-row touch and tumble seats, and boot space of 180-litres. Additionally, the new model also offers a range of first-in-segment features, such as side food step for easy ingress/egress, a 10.25-inch multi-display, automatic sound adjustment function depending on vehicle speed, wireless smartphone charger in the second-row seating with premium console armrest, second-row headrest cushion, rear window sunshade, remote engine start with a smart key for both manual and automatic trims, and the Auto Healthy Air Purifier that prevents the pollutants from entering the cabin.    

    To enhance the drive experience Hyundai Alcazar offers three different drive modes – Comfort, Eco, and Sport. Additionally, the vehicle offers three different traction modes, such as- Snow, Snack and Mud. The stepped-up roof offers better headroom for passengers seated in the third row.

    What’s not so good?

    The feature-loaded Signature variant is available only in the six-seat layout option and will be sold via Signature outlets that will also sell the Tucson and the Elantra. Currently, the Signature outlets are some of the bigger outlets in major cities. The fascia, in particular, reminds us of the new-gen Creta and there is no major design update in the fascia to distinguish the two models. 

    Best variant to buy?

    The Platinum variant is a good choice as it offers additional safety equipment over the Prestige variant. Apart from the standard safety equipment, the Platinum variant additionally offers side and curtain airbags, surround-view monitor, blind-view monitor, and height-adjustable front seatbelts for both the driver and the passenger. The Prestige variant offers the maximum trim options and can be had in different configurations except for the six-seat diesel automatic. The Signature variant is for opulent customers that seek a feature-loaded SUV exclusively in the six-seat configuration.

    Specification 

    Petrol 

    2.0-litre MPi – 157bhp at 6,500rpm and 191Nm of torque at 4,500rpm 

    Six-speed manual (14.5kmpl) and six-speed automatic (14.2kmpl)

    Diesel

    1.5-litre CRDi – 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm 

    Six-speed manual (20.4kmpl) and six-speed automatic (18.1kmpl)

    Did you know?

    Hyundai has accumulated 4,000 bookings for the Alcazar SUV. Of these, 55 per cent bookings were for diesel and 45 per cent bookings were for petrol. Interestingly, there is a 50/50 per cent demand for both automatic and manual variants. About 60 per cent of bookings are for the six-seat version, while 40 per cent are for the seven-seat variant.

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 16.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
