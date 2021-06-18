New Hyundai Alcazar gathers 4,000 bookings; deliveries start today

- Diesel and petrol variants receive 55 and 45 per cent bookings, respectively

- Initial waiting period of four to six weeks

Hyundai India has launched the Alcazar SUV in India today at an introductory price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Korean carmaker had started accepting bookings for the SUV last week from 9 June for an amount of Rs 25,000. In just a week’s time, Hyundai has managed to gather 4,000 bookings for the Alcazar and has also commenced the deliveries from today.

The carmaker states that out of the total bookings received for the Alcazar, 55 per cent of bookings were made for the diesel variants while the remaining 45 per cent were received for the petrol variants. Further bifurcation reveals that 60 per cent of the buyers opted for the six-seat versions while 40 per cent went for the practical seven-seat configuration. The manual and automatic gearbox gained equal demand. The current waiting period ranges between four to six weeks for the Alcazar.

The Alcazar features the revised cascading front grille with dark chrome, low-mounted LED headlamps with LED DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, split LED tail lamps, side step, and a floating roof design. It can be had with a six or seven-seat layout. The interior highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and wireless charging for the second row, to name a few. To know more about the Alcazar, click here.

The Alcazar is available with a petrol and a diesel powertrain. The 1.5-litre diesel is sourced from the Creta that produces 113bhp/250Nm of peak torque while the 2.0-litre petrol motor puts out 157bhp and 191Nm of torque. Both the motors can be had with a six-speed manual as well as a six-speed automatic gearbox.