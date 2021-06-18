New Hyundai Alcazar launched in India; prices start at Rs 16.30 lakh

- Bookings for the Hyundai Alcazar commenced earlier this month

- The model is offered in eight colours across six variants

The Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in six variants across eight colours, details of which are available here. Bookings for the SUV opened last week for an amount of Rs 25,000.

Exterior highlights of the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar include a split headlamp design with LED DRLs, LED projector headlights, a chrome-studded grille, new 18-inch alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, a chrome strip running the width of the bootlid with the Alcazar lettering, contrast silver skid plates, blacked-out pillars, roof rails, and body-coloured ORVMs.

Inside, the new Hyundai Alcazar receives features in the form of a dual-tone black and brown interior theme, and will be offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations. The model will be equipped with a fully digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink connectivity, panoramic sunroof, a four-spoke steering wheel, electronic parking brake, a full-size arm-rest with cup holders (six-seat variant only), climate control, rear AC vents, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, drive modes, traction control modes, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat. Safety-wise, the model gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, ESP and TPMS.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar is available with two engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 156bhp and 191Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. Both the motors are offered with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the Alcazar and to read our review, click here.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Alcazar (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India):

Petrol:

Prestige seven-seater MT: Rs 16.30 lakh

Prestige six-seater MT: Rs 16.45 lakh

Prestige seven-seater AT: Rs 17.93 lakh

Platinum seven-seater MT: Rs 18.22 lakh

Platinum six-seater AT: Rs 19.56 lakh

Signature six-seater MT: Rs 18.71 lakh

Signature six-seater AT: Rs 19.85 lakh

Diesel:

Prestige seven-seater MT: Rs 16.53 lakh

Prestige seven-seater AT: Rs 18.01 lakh

Prestige six-seater MT: Rs 16.68 lakh

Platinum seven-seater MT: Rs 18.45 lakh

Platinum six-seater AT: Rs 19.79 lakh

Signature six-seater MT: Rs 18.94 lakh

Signature six-seater AT: Rs 20 lakh