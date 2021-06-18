Latest generation Dacia Duster facelift teased

-Mid-life update for the European spec Duster

-Teased during reveal of new Dacia logo

A facelift for the European spec Duster has been teased in a video that parent company Dacia released to showcase its new logo. The brief glimpse reveals that the updated car will get a new set of head lamps and tail lamps. Sources suggest that there will be an official unveil on 22 June.

The updated Duster has been spotted testing a few times and is expected to be the last update for this generation before a new one comes along in the latter part of this decade. This new vehicle is expected to be based on the Bigster concept and will spawn both five and seven seat models.

This updated car will be an indication of what we can expect in India whenever our Duster is updated next for our market. Renault, earlier this year, confirmed to CarWale that the new Duster for India will use a global platform and not the India-specific CMF-A platform that underpins the Kwid, Triber and Kiger.

The current Duster that’s sold in India was updated last year and is now offered only with a petrol range that includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine.