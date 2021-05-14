Discounts up to Rs 70,000 on Tata Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in May 2021

A few Tata dealerships across the country are offering huge discounts on various models in May 2021. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Camo and Dark Edition variants of the Tata Harrier are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other variants of the SUV receive an additional cash discount of Rs 25,000.

Discounts on the diesel variants of the Tata Nexon include a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The petrol variant receives a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor are offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, each. The Tata Nexon EV is available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. There are no discounts on the Tata Safari.