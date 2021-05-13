CarWale
    2021 Volkswagen T-Roc deliveries commence

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Volkswagen India claims deliveries of 2021 T-Roc have begun this month

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 148bhp and 250Nm of torque 

    Volkswagen introduced the 2021 T-Roc in India late in March 2021, at a price of Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The T-Roc SUV has been introduced in the country via the CBU route. Amid restrictions in certain states due to the second wave of COVID-19, the company with due safety protocols have commenced the deliveries of the updated T-Roc. As per the latest update from Volkswagen India, deliveries for the T-Roc have begun this month. 

    The SUV is based on the MQB platform and is offered in a single top-spec version in the country. Mechanically, the T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that generates 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. As for the interior, the vehicle gets leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, and more.

    As for the exterior, the T-Roc gets the familiar fascia with a black two-slat front grille and LED headlamps. The LED DRLs sit lower on the bumper, while the side profile is more-or-less unchanged except for revised 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear too is fairly modest with split LED taillights and black cladding with silver highlights on the lower half of the bumper.

    In terms of safety, the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc offers six-airbags, TPMS, reverse parking camera, heated mirrors, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and more.

