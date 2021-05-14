CarWale
    Genesis debuts G70 Shooting Brake

    Gajanan Kashikar

    - Features a warplane-styled cockpit

    - Measures the same as the G70 sedan

    South Korean luxury car marque Genesis has revealed the images of the G70 Shooting Brake. This car is based on the G70 sedan and is specifically designed with “European customers in mind”. Following the reveal news, the carmaker also announced that the car will go on sale in Europe this summer.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The G70 sedan was unveiled last year and now Genesis has showcased the Shooting Brake model of the same car. The automaker says the G70 Shooting Brake maintains athletic exterior elements that refer to the brand’s design philosophy of athletic elegance. This car carries the same dimensions as its sedan sibling which measures 4,685mm long, 1,850mm wide and 1,400mm tall with a 2,835mm wheelbase. However, Genesis claims that the boot capacity is 40 percent more in the Shooting Brake.

    Dashboard

    Although the G70 Shooting Brake looks very similar to the G70 sedan, there are some minor changes. For instance, the crest grille is a bit lower than the quad headlamps while a single piece of the curved rear glass and the extended rear spoiler create a striking contrast between both the cars. Genesis states that the G70 Shooting Brake is a driver-focused car and hence features a warplane inspired cockpit. However, the carmaker has not revealed any further interior details yet.

    Left Side View

    Since the G70 Shooting Brake is based on the G70 sedan, it may be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine and a 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbocharged engine with an all-wheel-drive system.

