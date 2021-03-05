Discounts up to Rs 50,000 on Hyundai Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and Santro in March 2021

A few Hyundai dealerships in India are offering huge discounts this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Aura are available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The CNG variant of the model is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other variants of the compact sedan can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios include a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other variants of the hatchback are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

All variants of the Hyundai Santro are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants receive an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. There are no offers for the new i20, Venue, Creta, Verna, Elantra, Tucson, and the Kona Electric.