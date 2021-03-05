CarWale
    Nissan Magnite prices hiked by Rs 30,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Nissan India has hiked the prices of the Magnite turbo-petrol variants

    - The model was launched in December 2020

    Nissan India has hiked the prices of the Magnite for the second time since the model was launched in the country three months ago. The price hike of Rs 30,000 is applicable only to the turbo-petrol variants of the sub-four metre SUV. Prices for the Magnite turbo-petrol range now start at Rs 7.29 lakh, all the way up to Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    The 2021 Nissan Magnite is offered in five trims that include XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O), the trim-wise features of which can be read here. The model comes equipped with features such as L-shaped LED DRLs, silver skid plates and roof rails, puddle lamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, traction control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and an engine start-stop button.

    Powertrain options on the new Nissan Magnite include a 1.0-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. A five-speed manual unit is standard, while an AMT unit and a CVT unit are offered with the former and latter respectively. We have driven the Magnite and to read our review, click here.

    The following are the updated prices of the Nissan Magnite turbo-petrol variants (ex-showroom):

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XL MT: Rs 7.29 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV MT: Rs 7.98 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV Premium MT: Rs 8.75 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) MT: Rs 8.85 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XL CVT: Rs 8.19 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV CVT: Rs 8.88 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT: Rs 9.65 lakh

    Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) CVT: Rs 9.75 lakh

