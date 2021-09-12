Discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Mahindra XUV500, Scorpio, and XUV300 in September 2021

- No offers on the Mahindra Thar

- Benefits applicable till 30 September, 2021

Mahindra is offering a wide variety of discount offers and benefits on several of its models this month. These advantages can be opted in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, accessories, and corporate benefit.

The compact SUV from the Indian carmaker’s stable, the XUV300 receives a range of benefits in September 2021. Select high variants of the petrol and diesel guise can be bought this month with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. The bigger sibling, Scorpio also attracts advantages this month with the top S9 and S11 variants being offered a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The benefits for the lower S3 Plus, S5, and S7 are limited only to a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

The Mahindra XUV500 gets the highest discount of the lot this month. Soon to be replaced by the new XUV700, the offers on the 500 include a cash discount of up to Rs 2 lakh, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 6,500.

The Marazzo MPV and the Alturas G4 get a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,200 and Up to Rs 11,500, respectively. Select variants of the KUV100 NXT can be purchased this month with a cash discount of up to Rs 38,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000. The benefits on the Bolero include a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 and up to Rs 3,000 as corporate discount.

There are no offers on the Bolero Neo and Mahindra Thar. The SUV recently received a price hike, details of which can be read here. The Indian carmaker is gearing up to announce the prices of the new XUV700 in the coming weeks. We have driven the three-row SUV and you can read our first-drive review here.

All the offers are valid till 30 September, 2021 and vary depending upon the variants, city, and stock available at the dealerships.