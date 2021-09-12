Mercedes-Benz lists EQE sedan and EQB SUV on its India website

- EQE is a futuristic electric sedan with up to 660km range

- EQB comes in five/seven-seat version and 419km range

After listing the EQS, Mercedes-Benz has now added two brand-new pure electric models on its India website – the EQE and EQB. The EQE is equivalent to the E-Class sold in India but is based on a new dedicated EV platform, the EVA2. On the other hand, the EQB uses the same architecture as the GLB crossover SUV that is available in some international markets.

The EQE bears a novel design philosophy of the carmaker with its ‘one-bow’ lines ‘cab-forward’ design reminiscent of the EQS. Like the EQS, it also features the MBUX Hyperscreen system. Showcased in the EQE 350 variant, this modern sedan gets a 90kWh battery pack providing a WLTP certified range of up to 660km. It is capable of producing 288bhp and 530Nm of torque. Besides that, the brand is also planning to introduce performance models of the EQE with 671bhp.

On the other hand, the EQB is a five and seven-seat all-electric crossover SUV. It was showcased in two variants, namely the EQB300 4MATIC and EQB350 4MATIC. Both models get a 66.5kWh battery pack with a range of 419km as per the WLTP cycle. Meanwhile, the EQB300 makes 225bhp and 390Nm whereas the EQB350 can generate 288bhp and 520Nm of torque. There is an entry-level front-wheel-drive only variant of the EQB250 planned for some markets.

Both the EQ family models were unveiled at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. The EQE is expected to go on sale in some international markets such as the United Kingdom in the second half of 2022 while the EQB is likely to arrive later this year. For India, the EQE and the EQB might arrive sometime in Q3 of 2022. However, Mercedes-Benz has not made any official announcement about the Indian launch of the EQ pair.

A couple of days ago, Mercedes-Benz commenced bookings for the second batch of the EQC in India and at the same time, it has declared its plans to expand the EV network to 50 cities in the country.