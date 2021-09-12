CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Benz lists EQE sedan and EQB SUV on its India website

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    1,080 Views
    Mercedes-Benz lists EQE sedan and EQB SUV on its India website

    - EQE is a futuristic electric sedan with up to 660km range

    - EQB comes in five/seven-seat version and 419km range

    After listing the EQS, Mercedes-Benz has now added two brand-new pure electric models on its India website – the EQE and EQB. The EQE is equivalent to the E-Class sold in India but is based on a new dedicated EV platform, the EVA2. On the other hand, the EQB uses the same architecture as the GLB crossover SUV that is available in some international markets.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Left Rear Three Quarter

    The EQE bears a novel design philosophy of the carmaker with its ‘one-bow’ lines ‘cab-forward’ design reminiscent of the EQS. Like the EQS, it also features the MBUX Hyperscreen system. Showcased in the EQE 350 variant, this modern sedan gets a 90kWh battery pack providing a WLTP certified range of up to 660km. It is capable of producing 288bhp and 530Nm of torque. Besides that, the brand is also planning to introduce performance models of the EQE with 671bhp.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Left Front Three Quarter

    On the other hand, the EQB is a five and seven-seat all-electric crossover SUV. It was showcased in two variants, namely the EQB300 4MATIC and EQB350 4MATIC. Both models get a 66.5kWh battery pack with a range of 419km as per the WLTP cycle. Meanwhile, the EQB300 makes 225bhp and 390Nm whereas the EQB350 can generate 288bhp and 520Nm of torque. There is an entry-level front-wheel-drive only variant of the EQB250 planned for some markets.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Left Rear Three Quarter

    Both the EQ family models were unveiled at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. The EQE is expected to go on sale in some international markets such as the United Kingdom in the second half of 2022 while the EQB is likely to arrive later this year. For India, the EQE and the EQB might arrive sometime in Q3 of 2022. However, Mercedes-Benz has not made any official announcement about the Indian launch of the EQ pair.

    A couple of days ago, Mercedes-Benz commenced bookings for the second batch of the EQC in India and at the same time, it has declared its plans to expand the EV network to 50 cities in the country.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQS
    ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Mahindra XUV500, Scorpio, and XUV300 in September 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mercedes-Benz EQS Left Front Three Quarter
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    690 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.85 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    ₹ 1.50 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    690 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz lists EQE sedan and EQB SUV on its India website