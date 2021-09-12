CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV surpasses 1,000 unit sales milestone in August 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Tata Motors sold 1,022 units of the Nexon EV last month

    - Prices of the model were recently hiked by Rs 9,000 for select variants

    Tata Motors sold 1,022 units of the Nexon EV in the country in August 2021. This is the first time that the carmaker has surpassed the 1,000 unit sales mark for an EV in a single month.

    Tata sold a total of 28,018 units in the country last month, recording a Y-o-Y growth of 51 per cent. The company recently introduced the Tigor EV in the market, and you can read all about it here.

    Coming to the Tata Nexon EV, the model is powered by a 26kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. The company recently hiked the prices for select variants of the Nexon EV by Rs 9,000, details of which are available here. You can also read our review of the Nexon EV here.

