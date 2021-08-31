Tata Tigor EV facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

- The Tigor EV facelift is available in three variants

- Bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 21,000

Tata Motors has launched the facelifted Tigor EV in India, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in three variants that include XE, XM, and XZ+. Bookings for the updated Tigor EV have commenced for an amount of Rs 21,000 on the official website as well as at authorised dealerships.

Exterior highlights of the new Tata Tigor EV facelift include a reworked front design with projector headlamps and LED DRLs on the lower section of the bumper. Elsewhere, the model gets black ORVMs, LED tail lights, and a shark-fin antenna. The model is available in two colours that include Teal Blue and Daytona Grey.

Inside, the 2021 Tata Tigor EV facelift comes equipped with a black and beige dual-tone interior theme, a seven-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel, drive modes, an engine start-stop button, and teal blue accents for the AC vents. The model receives safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, speed alert, and a seat-belt reminder system.

Propelling the Tata Tigor EV facelift is a 26kWh lithium-ion battery that produces a maximum power output of 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds. The regular 15A charger allows the battery of the model to be charged from 0-80 per cent in 8.5 hours, while the fast charger takes less than one hour for the same.