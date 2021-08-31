Jeep Compass likely to get a feature revision soon

- Likely to get an updated infotainment system

- Changes are expected to be limited only to the S trim

Earlier this year, Jeep India launched the Compass facelift in the country. While you can read our first-drive review here, the carmaker has now revised the features offered on the ‘S’ trim. The Compass is available in five trims – Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), 80th Anniversary, and S (O).

The free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system is likely to be updated with integrated navigation that could earlier be accessed only via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, it will also be equipped with voice commands with controls for radio, media, climate control, and navigation. The performance of the unit is to be boosted by 40K MIPS processor and powerful 6GB ram.

Another welcome feature is the front ventilated seats that will be turned on automatically if the ambient temperature is above 26.5 degrees on starting the engine. Having said that, these new set of features are expected to be inducted in all the petrol and diesel versions and could shoot the ex-showroom prices up by Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

The Jeep Compass is powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The gasoline motor puts out 161bhp and 250Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT unit. Meanwhile, the oil burner has an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque coupled with a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The all-wheel-drive configuration is limited to the diesel derivative only.

