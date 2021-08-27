CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV select variants price hiked by Rs 9,000

    Jay Shah

    - No price escalation for Dark range variants

    - Likely to get a bump in power output soon

    Tata Motors has discreetly hiked the prices of select variants of the Nexon EV for the third time in 2021. The electric SUV is offered in five variants – XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, XZ+ Dark, and XZ+ Lux Dark. While the ex-showroom prices of the base XM trim and the Dark range models remain unchanged, the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants are now expensive by Rs 9,000. 

    The XZ+ variant now costs Rs 15.65 lakh while the top-spec XZ+ Lux trim is available for Rs 16.65 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. The recently launched Nexon EV Dark edition is priced Rs 34,000 more and has a price tag of Rs 15.99 lakh. The electric EV from Tata can also be purchased on subscription basis with monthly plans starting at Rs 29,500. To know more about it, click here.

    Earlier this week, a leaked document on the internet hinted towards a retuned powertrain in the works for the Nexon EV. The power is likely to be derived from the same 30.2kWh battery pack delivering 134bhp, up from the current 127bhp. The charging options and the claimed electric range is expected to remain unaltered and you can read more about it here.

