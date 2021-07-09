Mahindra hikes prices of all models; Thar gets expensive by almost Rs 1 lakh

- Mahindra Alturas G4 gets the lowest increase

- New prices to be effective from July 2021

Mahindra has discreetly escalated the prices of all the models in its lineup. The new prices are effective from July 2021 and this is the third price hike that the Indian car manufacturer has levied after the first one that was imposed earlier in January this year, followed by the second one in May 2021. The Mahindra Thar gets the highest revision of the lot with some variants becoming expensive by approximately Rs1 lakh. Let us take a look at the model-wise price rise.

The Mahindra Alturas G4, KUV100 NXT, and the XUV500 get the minimum revision. The soon to be replaced XUV500 is now expensive by Rs 2,912 to Rs 3,188, depending upon the variant. The three-row SUV is available in four trims – W5, W7 W9, and W11 (O). The smallest sibling in the lineup, KUV100 NXT is now costlier by Rs 3,016 to Rs 3,344 and can be had in four trims – K2 Plus, K4 Plus, K6 Plus, and K8. The Alturas G4 gets the least uniform hike of Rs 3,094 across both the 2WD and 4WD variants.

The Mahindra XUV300 is the compact SUV offering by the car manufacturer and is available in both petrol and diesel powertrain. While not all the variants of the XUV300 have become pricey, the W8 and W8(O) manual variants of the petrol guise receive a rise of Rs 18,970 and Rs 24,266, respectively. As for the diesel version, the W4, W8, W8(O), and W8(O) AMT are now dearer by Rs 3,708 to Rs 23,870. As for the tough Bolero, the new prices are approximately Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,600 more.

Coming to Mahindra’s bigwig, the Thar, the price escalation is the highest in the range of Rs 42,300 to Rs 1,02,000. While the AX versions now cost roughly Rs 67,000 more, the cost of the LX versions of both petrol and diesel engines are up by Rs 42,000 to over one lakh rupees.

The Marazzo MPV can be had as a seven or eight-seater and is offered in three variants – M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. The prices have increased by Rs 26,000 to Rs 30,000, depending upon the variant. The Scorpio is also included under the revision and gets around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 of escalation.