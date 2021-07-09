CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda to open 30 new dealerships in India by the end of the year

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    701 Views
    Skoda to open 30 new dealerships in India by the end of the year

    - Skoda will have a total of over 150 dealers by the end of 2021

    - The company will launch a new mid-size sedan and BS6 Kodiaq later this year

    Skoda Auto India has revealed that the company will inaugurate 30 dealerships in the country over the period of next six months. The development is a part of the brand’s plans to have over 150 dealerships by the end of the year, details of which are available here.

    In July 2021, Skoda will open 14 new dealerships in regions including Sirsa, Patna, Bhopal, Patiala, Kota, Bhilwara, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Panchkula, Faridabad, Navsari, Vapi, Sangli, and Hardoi. In August, the company will throw its doors open in Bhilai, Rourkela, Sambhalpur, Kundli, and Thrissur, followed by Balasore, Dehradun, Bareilly, Allahabad (Pragyaraj), and Kanpur in October.

    In December 2021, Skoda India will introduce six new dealerships located at Nashik, Dhanbad, Karimnagar, Warrangal, Tirupati, and Kurnool. Later this year, the Czech automobile brand will also introduce the BS6 Kodiaq, powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, followed by a new mid-size sedan. To know more about the latter, click here.

    Skoda New Rapid Image
    Skoda New Rapid
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra hikes prices of all models; Thar gets expensive by almost Rs 1 lakh
     Next 
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid coming in 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Ferrari Roma

    Ferrari Roma

    ₹ 3.76 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.51 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda to open 30 new dealerships in India by the end of the year