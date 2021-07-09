Skoda to open 30 new dealerships in India by the end of the year

- Skoda will have a total of over 150 dealers by the end of 2021

- The company will launch a new mid-size sedan and BS6 Kodiaq later this year

Skoda Auto India has revealed that the company will inaugurate 30 dealerships in the country over the period of next six months. The development is a part of the brand’s plans to have over 150 dealerships by the end of the year, details of which are available here.

In July 2021, Skoda will open 14 new dealerships in regions including Sirsa, Patna, Bhopal, Patiala, Kota, Bhilwara, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Panchkula, Faridabad, Navsari, Vapi, Sangli, and Hardoi. In August, the company will throw its doors open in Bhilai, Rourkela, Sambhalpur, Kundli, and Thrissur, followed by Balasore, Dehradun, Bareilly, Allahabad (Pragyaraj), and Kanpur in October.

In December 2021, Skoda India will introduce six new dealerships located at Nashik, Dhanbad, Karimnagar, Warrangal, Tirupati, and Kurnool. Later this year, the Czech automobile brand will also introduce the BS6 Kodiaq, powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, followed by a new mid-size sedan. To know more about the latter, click here.