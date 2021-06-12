CarWale
    Skoda's new mid-size sedan continues testing; interior spied

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2021 Skoda mid-size sedan will be positioned above the Rapid

    - The model will be launched in India at the end of the year

    Skoda Auto India continues testing its new mid-size sedan that is scheduled to be launched in the country at the end of 2021. A fresh set of spy images shared on the web reveal new details of the upcoming model.

    Dashboard

    As seen in the spy images, the 2021 Skoda mid-size sedan features the signature butterfly grille with vertical slats, sweptback LED headlamps, a shark-fin antenna, LED tail lights, a boot-mounted number plate recess, and a sunroof.

    A peek at the interior of Skoda’s upcoming sedan reveals a two-spoke steering wheel that makes its debut in India with the new Octavia, steering-mounted controls, circular air vents, and what seem to be A-pillar mounted tweeters.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    To be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Skoda mid-size sedan could be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. This motor is likely to be paired to a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The same platform will also spawn a Volkswagen sedan that will be launched in India in Q1 2022, details of which are available here.

