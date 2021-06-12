Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda helps set up Covid-19 isolation centres

- Covid-19 isolation centres opened in Haryana and Rajasthan

- Honda India Foundation is reaching out to front-line warriors

- This CSR wing of Honda Group adds to relief measures

Honda India Foundation, the CSR arm of all Honda Group companies in India, has helped set up two Covid-19 isolation centres, one in Haryana, and the other in Rajasthan. These are now operational and providing much-needed relief to the needy in this time of crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Both these facilities have been set up in association with Haryana and Rajasthan state governments. The centre in Tapukara, Rajasthan has a capacity of 50 beds, while the other facility in Naurangpur, Haryana, has 100 beds. Operations at these facilities have already begun, and have round the clock supervision by trained nurses and doctors along with many other medical arrangements.

The manufacturer's aim in opening these facilities is to provide healthcare infrastructure and facilities for Covid-19 patients. The company had earlier provided financial aid worth Rs 6.5 crore as support towards Covid-19 relief measures. It also distributed sanitisers, PPE, masks, apart from medical equipment like pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators, etc. What's more, the automaker has even helped set up oxygen plants across many regions in India. It's indeed great to see so many automotive manufacturers in our country come up with such initiatives and are helping fight this pandemic.