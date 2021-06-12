New Skoda Octavia launched: What else can you buy?

Skoda Octavia, a strong name in the D-segment is now available in its fourth-generation avatar. The new Skoda Octavia is available in two variants – Style (Rs 25.99 lakh) and L&K (28.99 lakh). The premium sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine which is mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox to generate 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. To learn more about Skoda Octavia, click here. For the ex-showroom, India price of the new Skoda Octavia, following are the other car options that can be considered.

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc compact SUV is available in a single top-spec variant priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Sold via the CBU route in India, the T-Roc is based on Volkswagen’s MQB platform. The vehicle is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with the Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) to generate 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DSG unit.

Some of the interesting feature highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, six airbags, TPMS, heated front seats and more.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai introduced the Tucson facelift in India in July 2020. The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The top-spec GLS 4WD diesel automatic is available at a price of Rs 27.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Mechanically, the SUV is powered by BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol guise is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission to produce 148bhp and 192Nm of torque. The diesel guise gets a new eight-speed automatic transmission to generate 180bhp and 400Nm of torque.

The updated model offers first-in-segment features such as wireless phone charger, eight-way power adjustable passenger seat, height-adjustable hands-free power tailgate, eight-speakers Infinity premium sound system, twin chrome exhaust, welcome function, chrome outside door handles and door pocket lighting. The safety feature list includes six airbags, Intelligent Traction Control with ESC and VSM, Hill Assist for ascent and decent, TPMS, and more.

Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass is the sole contributor to FCA’s sales in India. Jeep introduced the 2021 Compass in India in January this year. The Compass SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The top-spec Model S (O) diesel 4WD automatic is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 28.49 lakh. The SUV is powered by 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine options. The petrol unit produces 160bhp and 250Nm torque. This engine is available in six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT gearbox options. The diesel variant generates 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel unit can be had with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. There are multiple terrain modes that can be selected, namely, Sand/Mud, Snow, and Auto.

The 2021 Jeep Compass continues to be offered with over 50 safety and security features which include - automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, electronic parking brake, hill hold and hill descent control, SelecTerrain 4x4 system, hot stamped and laser-welded panels with special TRIP steels, frequency damped suspension (FSD) - a technology used in sports cars, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), panic brake assist, brake lock differential, electronic roll mitigation, hydraulic boost compensation, ready-alert braking, rainy brake support, and many more.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai introduced its first pure electric product in India, the Kona Electric SUV in July 2019. The Premium dual-tone variant of the Kona Electric is priced at Rs 23.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kona EV is powered by a 39.2kWh battery pack that claims to provide ARAI certified driving range of 452km. The 134bhp permanent-magnet synchronous motor is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 9.7-seconds. The Kona can be fully charged with a standard AC charger in 6 hours and 10 minutes, while the 100 kW DC fast charger enables the battery to be charged to 80 per-cent in just 57 minutes.

In terms of safety, the vehicle gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, vehicle stability management, and hill assist control. Additionally, the electric SUV also features a rear camera with guideline, tyre pressure monitoring system, virtual engine sound system, and disc brakes for all-wheels.