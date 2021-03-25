Volkswagen to launch a new sedan in India in Q1 2022

- Will be a petrol-only model

- To be underpinned by the new MQB A0 IN architecture

Volkswagen India recently announced its plans of launching four SUVs in India by the end of 2021. Adopting the new SUVW strategy, the German carmaker seems to have sidelined its hatchback and sedan lineup for the current year. However, come 2022, the brand will introduce an all-new sedan in the first quarter of 2022.

The upcoming sedan will be based on the new MQB A0 IN platform which will also underpin the mid-size SUV, Taigun. It is also expected to grow significantly in dimensions over the current Vento. However, it remains to be seen whether the Vento will be replaced or sold alongside the new sedan. The exterior as well as interior will also undergo a major makeover which is long overdue for the Volkswagen models in the country.

As for the powertrain, the car manufacturer will refrain from bringing in the diesel engines and will continue to offer the present 1.0-litre TSI and the 1.5-litre TSI engine in the new sedan. A few months back, a test mule was also spotted testing on the Indian roads, and you can read more about it here.

Presently, the only sedan in the lineup comprises of the Vento which was recently transplanted with a new heart in the form of the 1.0-litre TSI engine with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The new sedan will continue the battle in the sedan segment which is occupied by the Honda City, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the Hyundai Verna.