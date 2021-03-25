CarWale
    Jeep Wrangler Magneto EV revealed alongside custom-built concepts for 2021 Easter Safari

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Wrangler Magneto is a pure electric 4x4

    -         Joined effort of Jeep and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP)

    Jeep has joined forces with Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) team to give us a line-up of custom-built concept vehicles to take on the iconic trains in Moab, Utah as a part of the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari. The line-up includes an all-electric Wrangler Concept, along with a Jeepster homage concept and a few other souped-up Gladiators.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    First up, the Magneto – the first-ever pure-electric take on the iconic Wrangler. Based on the Rubicon, the Wrangler Magneto uses a custom-built axial flux electric motor putting out 285bhp/370Nm and operates up to 6,000rpm connected to a six-speed manual transmission. The Magneto concept claims to do 0-60mph in 6.8 seconds.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    There’s an 800Volt and four 70kW/h lithium-ion battery packs strategically placed for the 4x4’s weight distribution. Painted in white with blue accents, the Magneto does have all the flamboyant styling of a Jeep off-roader like those custom decals, redesigned rear gate, full-width lighting, blue truck-bed liner, slush mats and a centre hood scoop. It is also laden with focused hardware you’d associate with a serious 4x4 like JPP 2-inch lift kit, 17-inch Lights Out black metallic wheels with 35-inch mud-terrain tires, custom roll cage, Mopar Rock Rails and steel bumpers with a Warn winch and a steel belly pan.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The next concept is the Jeepster Beach paying homage to past Jeep off-roaders. This one is a throwback to the second-gen Jeepster. The concept started as a 1968 Jeepster Commando C-101 and is now blended with the 2020 Wrangler Rubicon. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Like the old Jeepster Commandos which were made for fun in the sun, this one continues its ultimate beach-themed tradition with its brightly coloured two-tone paint scheme and classic appearance.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Then there’s the Jeep Red Bare. Based on the Gladiator Rubicon, the Jeep Red Bare Concept builds upon a long heritage of hardworking trucks, paired with Jeep 4x4s for a combination of performance, fuel efficiency and driving range. Powered by a 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V-6  it is designed to handle greater torque loads. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    It is helped by low rpm shift TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic and Dana 44 front and rear heavy-duty axles. The Red Bare Gladiator delivers an impressive 91:1 crawl ratio to tackle the toughest trails that Moab has.

    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Right Front Three Quarter

    Next, the Jeep Orange Peelz is based on the two-door Wrangler paying tribute to the long-standing, open-air, fun-and-freedom lifestyle with its removed side and rear windows, prototype JPP half doors and a custom removable one-piece Freedom Top glass sunroof. It gets the name due to its vintage black Jeep fenders and ‘orange peelz’ exterior colour. It is also equipped with a factory-backed Mopar windshield made with Corning Gorilla Glass. There's more Mopar sourced hardware seen as well.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Lastly, the Farout is a go-anywhere, do-anything Jeep concept that takes off-road exploration to the next level. An encore to 2019’s Wayout concept, the Jeep Farout concept is a true overlanding vehicle that leverages the Jeep Gladiator along with an Overland Equipment Habitat Truck Topper – a 16-foot long and 7.5-foot tall recreational residence mounted behind on the truck bed. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Joining it is the Jeep Top Dog made exclusive JPP and custom accessories, Mopar designers transformed a 2020 Jeep Gladiator into a fun concept vehicle for serious mountain bikers.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    These Jeep Concepts and custom-built examples can be seen by enthusiasts from all over the world from March 27 to April 4 in Moab.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.02 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
