Jeep Wrangler Magneto EV revealed alongside custom-built concepts for 2021 Easter Safari

- Wrangler Magneto is a pure electric 4x4

- Joined effort of Jeep and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP)

Jeep has joined forces with Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) team to give us a line-up of custom-built concept vehicles to take on the iconic trains in Moab, Utah as a part of the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari. The line-up includes an all-electric Wrangler Concept, along with a Jeepster homage concept and a few other souped-up Gladiators.

First up, the Magneto – the first-ever pure-electric take on the iconic Wrangler. Based on the Rubicon, the Wrangler Magneto uses a custom-built axial flux electric motor putting out 285bhp/370Nm and operates up to 6,000rpm connected to a six-speed manual transmission. The Magneto concept claims to do 0-60mph in 6.8 seconds.

There’s an 800Volt and four 70kW/h lithium-ion battery packs strategically placed for the 4x4’s weight distribution. Painted in white with blue accents, the Magneto does have all the flamboyant styling of a Jeep off-roader like those custom decals, redesigned rear gate, full-width lighting, blue truck-bed liner, slush mats and a centre hood scoop. It is also laden with focused hardware you’d associate with a serious 4x4 like JPP 2-inch lift kit, 17-inch Lights Out black metallic wheels with 35-inch mud-terrain tires, custom roll cage, Mopar Rock Rails and steel bumpers with a Warn winch and a steel belly pan.

The next concept is the Jeepster Beach paying homage to past Jeep off-roaders. This one is a throwback to the second-gen Jeepster. The concept started as a 1968 Jeepster Commando C-101 and is now blended with the 2020 Wrangler Rubicon.

Like the old Jeepster Commandos which were made for fun in the sun, this one continues its ultimate beach-themed tradition with its brightly coloured two-tone paint scheme and classic appearance.

Then there’s the Jeep Red Bare. Based on the Gladiator Rubicon, the Jeep Red Bare Concept builds upon a long heritage of hardworking trucks, paired with Jeep 4x4s for a combination of performance, fuel efficiency and driving range. Powered by a 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V-6 it is designed to handle greater torque loads.

It is helped by low rpm shift TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic and Dana 44 front and rear heavy-duty axles. The Red Bare Gladiator delivers an impressive 91:1 crawl ratio to tackle the toughest trails that Moab has.

Next, the Jeep Orange Peelz is based on the two-door Wrangler paying tribute to the long-standing, open-air, fun-and-freedom lifestyle with its removed side and rear windows, prototype JPP half doors and a custom removable one-piece Freedom Top glass sunroof. It gets the name due to its vintage black Jeep fenders and ‘orange peelz’ exterior colour. It is also equipped with a factory-backed Mopar windshield made with Corning Gorilla Glass. There's more Mopar sourced hardware seen as well.

Lastly, the Farout is a go-anywhere, do-anything Jeep concept that takes off-road exploration to the next level. An encore to 2019’s Wayout concept, the Jeep Farout concept is a true overlanding vehicle that leverages the Jeep Gladiator along with an Overland Equipment Habitat Truck Topper – a 16-foot long and 7.5-foot tall recreational residence mounted behind on the truck bed.

Joining it is the Jeep Top Dog made exclusive JPP and custom accessories, Mopar designers transformed a 2020 Jeep Gladiator into a fun concept vehicle for serious mountain bikers.

These Jeep Concepts and custom-built examples can be seen by enthusiasts from all over the world from March 27 to April 4 in Moab.