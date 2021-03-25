Volkswagen Polo Matt edition unveiled

- Volkswagen Polo Matt edition features a matte grey paintjob

- The model is expected to be launched around the festive season

Volkswagen has showcased a new version of the Polo hatchback in India, christened as the Polo Matt edition. The model features updates to the exterior design in the form of a new matte paintjob. The Polo Matt edition is likely to be launched in the festive season later this year.

The Volkswagen Polo Matt edition receives a matte grey colour, and gets a gloss black finish on elements such as the ORVMs, door handles, and the spoiler. There are no other changes to the design of the model, and it also retains the same alloy wheel design and colour as the regular Polo range.

The interiors of the Volkswagen Polo remain unchanged when compared to the regular version of the model. Under the hood, the Polo Matt edition will continue to be powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual unit.