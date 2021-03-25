Ford India inaugurates a new dealership in Goa

- Kings Ford is spread over 4,340 square feet of showroom space and 25,000 square feet of service space

- The facility will offer sales, service, and spare part support to customers in the region

Ford India has announced the opening of its new fully-equipped 3S dealership in Goa. Known as Kings Ford, the facility has a fully-integrated infrastructure set-up to support sales, service, and spare needs.

Located at Survey No. 49/3A and 49/4, Castle Waddo, Off NH-17, Nagoa, Verna, South Goa, the dealership is spread over an area of 4,340 square feet, while the service facility measures 25,500 square feet, with 11 mechanical bays and eight body shop bays.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India, said, “Introduction of Kings Ford demonstrates our commitment to delivering a differentiated ownership and brand experience to the people of Goa.” The new dealership will undertake the sale of all Ford models including the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and the Endeavour.