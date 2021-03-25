CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi S5 Sportback – Why should you buy it?

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    404 Views
    Audi S5 Sportback – Why should you buy it?

    German carmaker Audi has launched its high-performance four-door saloon car, the S5 Sportback in India. The all-new S5 Sportback makes its way to India via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route and is therefore priced at Rs. 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom). More buyers are choosing SUVs over sedans and here are some reasons why you should choose the S5 Sportback or eliminate it from your list.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Why buy it?

    If you fancy sports cars but have a family who enjoys fast drives, you ought to think of buying this saloon. Based on the A5, the S5 Sportback is a four-door car, and can easily accommodate four passengers. 

    Although the S5 Sportback is based on the A5, many elements distinguish both the cars. The biggest change though is under the bonnet. The S5 Sportback gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of moving this 1760kg saloon from 0-100 in just 4.8 seconds. S-specific suspension with tubular anti-roll bars and Audi’s signature ‘quattro’ all-wheel-drive system with a self-locking centre differential give you more control and confidence to drive faster around corners.

    The S5 Sportback comes with a host of features such as Audi virtual cockpit plus system with a 12.2-inch full-HD screen, 10-inch floating infotainment touchscreen with navigation, three-zone climate control and the matrix LED headlamps. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Why avoid it?

    It is available only in one trim with a powerful petrol engine. However, petrol prices in India are at record high – Rs 100 per litre in some cities. Therefore, owning a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol car could be a tough decision. Audi does offer the S5 Sportback with a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged diesel motor in some markets abroad, which should have been offered in India to increase its appeal.

    Like any performance car, the S5 sits lower compared to its luxury focussed A5 variant for better handling and stability. However, this can also be a curse as it affects its use as a daily driver. This is because it will not be able to clear the crater-like potholes and deadly speedbumps one can randomly encounter over Indian roads. The low ground clearance also restricts its usability during the monsoon.

    Lastly, Rs. 79.06 lakh (before taxes) does not buy you everything. Audi asks extra for essential equipment such as a head-up display, a Bang and Olufsen premium sound system and even park assist.

    Rear View

    Best variant to buy?

    The Audi S5 Sportback is offered in only one trim level. The company has various customisable options available to customers, for a price of course.

    Dashboard

    Specifications

    The 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine mated with an eight-speed transmission develops 349bhp and 500Nm torque. It gets the quattro four-wheel-drive system along with a self-locking centre differential as standard.

    Audi S5 Sportback Image
    Audi S5 Sportback
    ₹ 79.06 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Audi
    • S5 Sportback
    • Audi S5 Sportback
    • S5 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Ford India inaugurates a new dealership in Goa
     Next 
    Is this what the face of the Hyundai Alcazar will look like?

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - March 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi S5 Sportback

    Audi S5 Sportback

    ₹ 79.06 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndMAR
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi S5 Sportback Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 93.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 99.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 91.22 Lakh
    Pune₹ 93.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 94.34 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 87.41 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 95.13 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 87.62 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 88.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi S5 Sportback – Why should you buy it?