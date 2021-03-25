Audi S5 Sportback – Why should you buy it?

German carmaker Audi has launched its high-performance four-door saloon car, the S5 Sportback in India. The all-new S5 Sportback makes its way to India via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route and is therefore priced at Rs. 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom). More buyers are choosing SUVs over sedans and here are some reasons why you should choose the S5 Sportback or eliminate it from your list.

Why buy it?

If you fancy sports cars but have a family who enjoys fast drives, you ought to think of buying this saloon. Based on the A5, the S5 Sportback is a four-door car, and can easily accommodate four passengers.

Although the S5 Sportback is based on the A5, many elements distinguish both the cars. The biggest change though is under the bonnet. The S5 Sportback gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of moving this 1760kg saloon from 0-100 in just 4.8 seconds. S-specific suspension with tubular anti-roll bars and Audi’s signature ‘quattro’ all-wheel-drive system with a self-locking centre differential give you more control and confidence to drive faster around corners.

The S5 Sportback comes with a host of features such as Audi virtual cockpit plus system with a 12.2-inch full-HD screen, 10-inch floating infotainment touchscreen with navigation, three-zone climate control and the matrix LED headlamps.

Why avoid it?

It is available only in one trim with a powerful petrol engine. However, petrol prices in India are at record high – Rs 100 per litre in some cities. Therefore, owning a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol car could be a tough decision. Audi does offer the S5 Sportback with a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged diesel motor in some markets abroad, which should have been offered in India to increase its appeal.

Like any performance car, the S5 sits lower compared to its luxury focussed A5 variant for better handling and stability. However, this can also be a curse as it affects its use as a daily driver. This is because it will not be able to clear the crater-like potholes and deadly speedbumps one can randomly encounter over Indian roads. The low ground clearance also restricts its usability during the monsoon.

Lastly, Rs. 79.06 lakh (before taxes) does not buy you everything. Audi asks extra for essential equipment such as a head-up display, a Bang and Olufsen premium sound system and even park assist.

Best variant to buy?

The Audi S5 Sportback is offered in only one trim level. The company has various customisable options available to customers, for a price of course.

Specifications

The 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine mated with an eight-speed transmission develops 349bhp and 500Nm torque. It gets the quattro four-wheel-drive system along with a self-locking centre differential as standard.