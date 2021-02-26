Volkswagen Virtus sedan continues testing in India

- Volkswagen Virtus could be testing new components for the India-spec Vento successor

- The model could be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

Volkswagen continues testing the Virtus sedan in India, although the model is unlikely to be launched in India. The Virtus is based on the MQB-A0 platform while the successor to the Vento will be based on the localized MQB-A0-IN platform.

Volkswagen could be testing new components or the India-specific platform under the body of the Virtus, the latter of which was unveiled back in 2017 for emerging markets. The MQB-A0-IN platform will also spawn a Skoda derivative that will replace the Rapid sedan.

Volkswagen has not revealed any details of the India-spec Vento successor, although the model is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI range of engines. We expect a six-speed manual unit to be offered as standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit could be offered with the 1.0-litre engine and 1.5-litre engine, respectively. Volkswagen is also evaluating the opportunity to introduce the Arteon premium sedan in India, details of which you can read here.

Image Source