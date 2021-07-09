Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid coming in 2022

- Newest technologies teased by the American carmaker

- To debut at the 2021 New York Motor Show

At the Stellantis EV Day presentation, Jeep has officially announced the green flag for the Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid. Set to launch next year, the two-row PHEV version of the Jeep’s flagship SUV will be part of the American carmaker’s plans of having a zero-emission vehicle in every segment by 2025.

Technical details are still under wraps but there are a few promising techs that will be shown at the EV Day presentation. It’s likely to be powered by the same engine and PHEV system found in the Wrangler 4xe. Apart from that, Jeep has teased a biometric recognition in the upcoming 4xe where the car will recognise the approaching owner and unlock the doors and start the engine. Another technology set to come along in the 4xe Jeep is peer-to-peer charging where one PHEV can charge the other PHEV directly through a cable.

But the really cool stuff Jeep is working on are – drone headlamps and autonomous off-road driving. The former will get a detachable drone that will fly ahead of the vehicle and work as a flying headlamp guiding through the trails in the dark. Meanwhile, we think the autonomous off-road feature will get some hate from true Jeep fanatics who love driving off-road on their own. All these new features are part of Jeep’s electrification plans set to arrive by the middle of the decade.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV will be first showcased at the 2021 New York Motor Show. It will be one of the many 4xe models set to arrive in the Jeep’s armada soon.