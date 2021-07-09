CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid coming in 2022

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    567 Views
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid coming in 2022

    -         Newest technologies teased by the American carmaker

    -         To debut at the 2021 New York Motor Show

    At the Stellantis EV Day presentation, Jeep has officially announced the green flag for the Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid. Set to launch next year, the two-row PHEV version of the Jeep’s flagship SUV will be part of the American carmaker’s plans of having a zero-emission vehicle in every segment by 2025.

    Technical details are still under wraps but there are a few promising techs that will be shown at the EV Day presentation. It’s likely to be powered by the same engine and PHEV system found in the Wrangler 4xe. Apart from that, Jeep has teased a biometric recognition in the upcoming 4xe where the car will recognise the approaching owner and unlock the doors and start the engine. Another technology set to come along in the 4xe Jeep is peer-to-peer charging where one PHEV can charge the other PHEV directly through a cable.

    But the really cool stuff Jeep is working on are – drone headlamps and autonomous off-road driving. The former will get a detachable drone that will fly ahead of the vehicle and work as a flying headlamp guiding through the trails in the dark. Meanwhile, we think the autonomous off-road feature will get some hate from true Jeep fanatics who love driving off-road on their own. All these new features are part of Jeep’s electrification plans set to arrive by the middle of the decade.

    The Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV will be first showcased at the 2021 New York Motor Show. It will be one of the many 4xe models set to arrive in the Jeep’s armada soon.

       

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Image
    Jeep Grand Cherokee
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda to open 30 new dealerships in India by the end of the year
     Next 
    Discounts up to Rs 1.89 lakh on Mahindra XUV500, Marazzo, and XUV300 in July 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Ferrari Roma

    Ferrari Roma

    ₹ 3.76 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid coming in 2022