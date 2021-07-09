Discounts up to Rs 1.89 lakh on Mahindra XUV500, Marazzo, and XUV300 in July 2021

Select Mahindra dealers in India are offering huge discounts in the month of July 2021 across the model range. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

The Mahindra XUV500 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 1.13 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 6,500, and accessories worth Rs 20,000. The Marazzo is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200.

Discounts on the Mahindra Scorpio include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories up to Rs 17,000. The XUV300 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000.

The Mahindra Bolero is available with a cash discount of Rs 3,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and a four-year warranty. There are no discounts on the Thar, KUV100 NXT, or Alturas G4.