CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Discounts up to Rs 1.89 lakh on Mahindra XUV500, Marazzo, and XUV300 in July 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    213 Views
    Discounts up to Rs 1.89 lakh on Mahindra XUV500, Marazzo, and XUV300 in July 2021

    Select Mahindra dealers in India are offering huge discounts in the month of July 2021 across the model range. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

    The Mahindra XUV500 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 1.13 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 6,500, and accessories worth Rs 20,000. The Marazzo is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200.

    Discounts on the Mahindra Scorpio include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories up to Rs 17,000. The XUV300 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000.

    The Mahindra Bolero is available with a cash discount of Rs 3,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and a four-year warranty. There are no discounts on the Thar, KUV100 NXT, or Alturas G4.

    Mahindra XUV300 Image
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 7.96 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Land Rover Defender 90 launched: Top feature highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV300 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    542961 Views
    5331 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Ferrari Roma

    Ferrari Roma

    ₹ 3.76 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 12.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.32 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.69 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.32 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.40 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.87 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.24 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.89 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    542961 Views
    5331 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts up to Rs 1.89 lakh on Mahindra XUV500, Marazzo, and XUV300 in July 2021