Land Rover Defender 90 launched: Top feature highlights

- The two-door SUV is available with a six-seat layout

- The Defender 90 is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option

Land Rover Defender 90 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 76.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The five-door Defender 110 was introduced in the country last year and this time around, the new two-door Defender 90 offers a six-seat layout.

The top feature highlights of the newly launched Land Rover Defender 90 include -

Engine

The Defender 90 is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 296bhp and 400Nm of torque. The 3.0-litre petrol engine produces 394bhp and 550Nm of torque. The diesel version is powered by a 3.0-litre engine that generates 296bhp and 650Nm of torque. All three engine options get an automatic transmission as a standard that powers all four wheels.

Exterior

The newly launched Defender 90 gets an upright front profile with a raised bonnet and sculpted grille. The SUV gets a monocoque architecture that claims to offer triple torsional rigidity of a body-on-frame design. The SUV is available in 10 colour options – Fuji White (solid), Hakuba Silver (Metallic), Tasman Blue, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Pangea Green, Gondwana Stone, Eiger Grey, Silicon Silver, and Carpathian Grey. The SUV rides on a set of 20-inch five-split spoke glossy dark grey wheels. The Defender is available in four customisation options - Explorer, Adventure, Country, and Urban Packs. Interestingly, the Defender is the only model to offer the maximum customisation options.

Interior

The elements on the dashboard feature exposed surfaces with powder-coated accents. The SUV features a large dashboard in the centre with sleek rectangular air vents on the top. It also gets a large touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in the centre of the dashboard. Additional feature highlights include a sliding panoramic roof, driver assist pack, and more.

Rugged character

The Defender 90 has a wading depth of 900mm. The Wade Program in Terrain Response raises the vehicle using electronic air suspension, while the ultrasonic sensors in doors’ mirrors visually and audibly alert the driver if the water approaches the vehicle’s maximum wading depth.The company claims that the SUV offers a towing capacity of 3,500kg.