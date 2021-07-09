CarWale
    Maserati to open two new showrooms in India

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    318 Views
    Maserati to open two new showrooms in India

    Italian luxury carmaker Maserati is going to open two new showrooms in the country in a couple of months. Lately, it has commenced bookings for its two-door high-performance car MC20. The brand not only intends to expand its dealership network in metro cities such as Mumbai and Delhi but also wants to expand its reach in major Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

    Presently, Maserati has two dealerships in India - Mumbai and Bengaluru. Now, the brand plans to focus on Tier 2 and 3 cities due to the increasing demand for luxury vehicles. Cars with avant-garde design and high-tech features are well-liked in such cities. Additionally, many luxury carmakers have already established their showrooms in non-metropolitan provinces such as Pune, Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh,  Ahmedabad and Jaipur. Maserati aims to open a showroom in the north and another one in southern India.

    About a few years ago, Maserati announced its debut in the Indian market. The world-class brand inaugurated the first-ever showroom in New Delhi.

    Currently, the Italian car marque offers the Quattroporte, Ghibli and Maserati's first-ever SUV, the Levante in the country. Additionally, the MC20 - a sports car will be its fourth vehicle in the lineup and its deliveries are set to start in the first quarter of 2022.

    Maserati has planned a major overhaul of its entire lineup and it is also going to unveil a new high-performance vehicle - the Grecale, this spring. Besides, there will be a hybrid variant of the Levante and other models would follow suit too. Meanwhile, the Levante Hybrid is going to launch in the country later this year.

    Maserati Ghibli
    Maserati Ghibli
    ₹ 1.15 Crore onwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
     Previous 
    Land Rover Defender 90 launched: Top feature highlights
     Next 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo interior images leaked ahead of 15 July launch

