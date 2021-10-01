New-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee breaks cover

- Gets a 4xe PHEV and new architecture

- India-debut expected end of 2022

At the Stellantis EV Day in July, we got a glimpse of the new-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee in a single image with the PHEV plugged into a charger. And now the cat is out of the bag. This is the new fifth-generation Grand Cherokee debuting digitally with a newer platform, reworked powertrains, updated interiors and the off-road-focused Trailhawk debuting alongside.

Since the updated Compass, every new Jeep SUV is carrying a similar design language with sleeker lights, contemporary sheet metal work and yet have the familiar, flamboyant street presence. The new-gen Grand Cherokee is no different. It looks like a perfect blend of Compass and Wagoneer and since it is positioned between the other two, it fits the bill just right.

On the inside, three screens dominate the dash. The centre one stacked upright is the newest Uconnect 5 Jeep has on offer. Then there’s the all-digital driver’s display sitting behind the newly-designed steering wheel. Lastly, the third screen is for the front passengers with co-pilot assistance with navigation, camera and visual entertainment. Jeep says the new Grand Cherokee is the most advanced to date with all the new-age connectivity features and five-times-faster operating speed along with over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Powertrain wise, the newcomer is the 4xe plug-in hybrid with 40kms of electric range, 375bhp of power and 2700kg of towing capacity. It gets the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder from Stellantis’s Global Medium Engine family and the off-road hardware from the standard Grand Cherokee. Other engine options include the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 making 290bhp/350Nm and a full-blown 5.7-litre V8 blowing out 350bhp and 530Nm.

Sales of the new-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee in North America will commence in the fourth quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, the 4xe is scheduled to arrive early in 2022 while the global markets will receive it later next year. We expect the next-gen Grand Cherokee to make its Indian debut as well.