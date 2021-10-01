Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be rolled out on 7 October

- Available in 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

- The local assembling is likely to lower prices for the S-Class

Back in June, German automaker Mercedes-Benz announced the prices for the India-bound S-Class in India. The new model is available in two variant options – the S450 and the S400d, at a price range of Rs 2.17 – Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, India), respectively. Back then, the vehicle was introduced in the country as a CBU. This time around, the company will roll out the locally assembled S-Class in the country on 7 October, 2021. Interestingly, the local assembling might considerably reduce the price for the S-Class.

Mechanically, the S-Class is available in both petrol (450 4MATIC) and diesel (400d) engine options. The petrol version is powered by a 3.0-litre engine that generates 362bhp between 5,500 – 6,100rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1,600 – 4,500rpm. The petrol trim is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 5.1 seconds.

The diesel version is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine which generates 326bhp between 3,600 – 4,200rpm and 700Nm of torque between 1,200 – 3,200rpm. The diesel version is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100kmph in 5.4 seconds. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard on both engine options.

Visually, the new S-Class gets revised exterior design highlights. The fascia features a new grille with three horizontal slats, which is accentuated by sleek LED headlamps. The premium sedan rides on a new set of alloy wheels that can be upsized to 21-inches. As for the interior, the vehicle gets Nappa leather upholstery with a diamond cross stitch. For entertainment, the new S-Class offers Burmester 4D surround sound system with 30 loudspeakers and eight resonators.

The vehicle gets the latest Driving Assistance 5.0 feature with improved functions. Interestingly, the vehicle offers the world’s first rear frontal airbag system for the two passengers in the rear seat. The sedan gets the NTG7 MBUX which is believed to increase the computing performance by 50 per cent over the previous model. As for security, apart from the PIN, the user can now also use fingerprint and voice recognition.