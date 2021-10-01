CarWale
    Honda Integra nameplate returns as souped-up Civic

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Debuts in China 

    -         Acura badged version to arrive soon

    Acura (Honda’s subsidiary in the American market) had confirmed the revival of the Integra nameplate back in August. But before we could see the resurrected Acura Integra, Honda has introduced Integra as a souped-up Civic for the Chinese market. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Sharing the same production line as the Civic, the new Integra rolls out under the Guangqi Honda joint venture and is made in the Guangzhou factory. Compared to the sedan, the Integra gets slightly sleeker matrix LED lights and a tweaked grille which is slightly larger than the 11th-gen Civic. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Even at the back, the LED lights are reworked with sharper looks while the dual-exhaust tips add a sense of sportiness. The subtle trunk lid spoiler is an attempt at imitation of the original Integra. And the sporty diffuser is a nice touch. There are two colour options seen so far combined with a handsome 18-inch alloy wheel design. 

    Front View

    Although we don’t have a glimpse inside the cabin so far, we can expect sportier tweaks to the Civic’s interior like bucket seats, carbon fibre, aluminium and Alcantara inserts, along with contrast stitched upholstery. The powertrain is expected to be the 1.5-litre four-banger currently being offered in the Civic. But there’s a chance of a three-pedal setup being offered here instead of/along with a CVT. 

    Headlight

    An Acura-badged Integra will make its appearance in the American market soon. We don’t expect the Integra to ever reach our shores. But we could dream of a similarly-specced new-gen Honda Civic to be introduced in India when the Japanese carmaker decides to get it to the Indian market.

    Image Source

