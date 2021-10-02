CarWale
    Tata Motors EV segment registers 250 per cent growth in September 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    Tata Motors EV segment registers 250 per cent growth in September 2021

    - EV segment registers highest-ever monthly and quarterly sales of 1,078 units and 2,704 units, respectively

    - Tata Motors surpasses 10,000 EV units sales milestone in India

    Rising environmental concerns and steadily rising fuel prices in the country have encouraged new car buyers to opt for electric vehicles (EVs). In the passenger vehicle segment, the Nexon EV is a popular choice, which is now joined by the recently launched Tigor EV. Additionally, the brand also sells the Xpres-T electric sedan, which is exclusively offered for fleet customers. 

    Last month, Tata’s EV segment registered a 250 per cent growth in sales with 1,078-unit sales in September 2021 as compared to 308-unit sales in the same period last year. Moreover, the EV segment has registered a cumulative sales figure of 2,704 units as compared to 924 units sold in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a 193 per cent growth in sales. The sales are impressive despite an industry-wide shortage of electronic components. 

    Back in September, Tata Motors EVs also crossed a new sales milestone with over 10,000 EV units sold in the country. According to the company, the first 10,000 EVs have been led by early adopters. Going forward, Tata Motors believes that the demand for cars and SUVs is expected to remain strong in the festive season. However, the shortage of electronic components is likely to continue in the months to come. 

